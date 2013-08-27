FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rph from debt auction
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2013 / 10:18 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rph from debt auction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 12 trillion
rupiah ($1.11 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, far above
an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance
ministry's debt office said. 
    Yield for one-year T-bills is 6.87250 percent. While yield
for long tenure benchmark bonds maturing in 20-year 
is 9.14887 percent.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
             1-yr T-bill  5-yr         10-yr        20-yr
                                                               
 Incoming    7.1646             3.069        9.247       3.5347
 bids (trln                                         
 rph)                                               
 Winning     3.050              1.050            6          1.9
 bids (trln                                         
 rph)                                               
 -           2.550              0.930        5.745       1.4948
 Competitiv                                         
 e bids                                             
 - Non       0.500              0.120        0.255       0.4052
 competitiv                                         
 e bids                                             
 Lowest      6.70000          7.95000      8.55000      9.00000
 yield                                              
 (pct)                                              
 Highest     8.00000          9.00000      9.30000      9.56000
 yield                                              
 (pct)                                              
 Weighted    6.87250          8.03828      8.68650      9.14887
 avg yield                                          
 Bid-to-cov  2.35                2.92         1.54         1.86
 er ratio                                           
                                                           
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
    ($1 = 10,845 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.