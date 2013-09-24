FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rph from debt auction
September 24, 2013 / 9:24 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rph from debt auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 12 trillion
rupiah ($1.05 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, with most
yields falling compared to the previous auction, the finance
ministry's debt office said.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.     
                    1-yr     6-yr     11-yr    16-yr    31-yr
                    T-bill   <IDFR00  <IDFR00  <IDFR00  <IDFR00
                             69=>     70=>     71=>     67=>
 Incoming bids      7.7507     3.434    5.967    6.222    2.408
 (trln rph)                                             
 Winning bids       2            1.5    3.650    3.050    1.800
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Competitive      1          1.350    3.425    2.625    1.795
 bids                                                   
 - Non competitive  1          0.150    0.225    0.425    0.005
 bids                                                   
 Lowest yield       6.53000  7.35000  7.98000  8.20000  8.75000
 (pct)                                                  
 Highest yield      7.25000  8.00000  8.52000  9.00000  9.40000
 (pct)                                                  
 Weighted avg       6.58825  7.45756  8.04968  8.35962  8.82462
 yield                                                  
 Bid-to-cover       3.88        2.29     1.63     2.04     1.34
 ratio                                                  
                                                    
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,445 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki)

