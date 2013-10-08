FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 8, 2013 / 9:43 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)
    JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah
($1.04 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, above an
indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's
debt office said.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.73 for three-month
bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.     
           3-mth    1-yr     6-yr         16-yr        21-yr
           T-bill   T-bill                                        
 Incoming  4.730      2.755        2.024       6.8835        6.225
 bids                                                  
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 Winning   1              1        1.250        5.600        3.150
 bids                                                  
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 -         1            0.7        1.245        5.060        2.730
 Competit                                              
 ive bids                                              
 - Non     0.00         0.3          0.5        0.540        0.420
 competit                                              
 ive bids                                              
 Lowest    5.24000  6.00000      7.48000      8.45000      8.59000
 yield                                                 
 (pct)                                                 
 Highest   6.45000  6.99000      8.00000      8.80000      9.00000
 yield                                                 
 (pct)                                                 
 Weighted  5.26650  6.14214      7.54443      8.58130      8.65630
 avg                                                   
 yield                                                 
 Bid-to-c  4.73        2.76         1.62         1.23         1.98
 over                                                  
 ratio                                                 
                                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,525 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
