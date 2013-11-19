CORRECTED-TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah at debt auction; most yields up

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say bids are in trillions of rupiah, not billions) November 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.03 billion) of government bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's debt office said. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.94 for both 11- and 16-year bonds. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr 31-yr T-bill <IDFR00 <IDFR0070 <IDFR0071 <IDFR0067 69=> => => => Incoming 0.991 1.433 8.539 11.063 0.7473 bids (trln rph) Winning 0.7 1.2 4.4 5.7 - bids (trln rph) - 0.35 0.9 3.950 5.078 0.00 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.35 0.3 0.450 0.622 0.00 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.30000 7.79000 6.37000 8.75000 9.24000 yield (pct) Highest 7.50000 8.20000 8.88000 9.25000 9.55000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.57271 7.94541 8.36025 8.96370 0.00000 avg yield Bid-to-cove 1.42 1.19 1.94 1.94 - r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,632.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)