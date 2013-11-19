FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah at debt auction; most yields up
November 19, 2013 / 9:53 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say bids are in trillions of rupiah,
not billions)
    November 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah
($1.03 billion) of government bonds at an auction on Tuesday,
well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the
finance ministry's debt office said.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.94 for both 11- and
16-year bonds.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.     
              1-yr     6-yr     11-yr      16-yr      31-yr
              T-bill   <IDFR00  <IDFR0070  <IDFR0071  <IDFR0067
                       69=>     =>         =>         =>
 Incoming     0.991     1.433       8.539    11.063     0.7473 
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 Winning      0.7          1.2        4.4        5.7          -
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 -            0.35         0.9      3.950      5.078       0.00
 Competitive                                          
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 - Non        0.35         0.3      0.450      0.622       0.00
 competitive                                          
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest       6.30000  7.79000    6.37000    8.75000    9.24000
 yield (pct)                                          
 Highest      7.50000  8.20000    8.88000    9.25000    9.55000
 yield (pct)                                          
 Weighted     6.57271  7.94541    8.36025    8.96370    0.00000
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-cove  1.42        1.19       1.94       1.94          -
 r ratio                                              
                                                    
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
    ($1 = 11,632.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


