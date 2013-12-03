FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 4 trln rph from debt auction, yields rise
December 3, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 4 trln rph from debt auction, yields rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 4
trillion ($339.85 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as
targeted, with yields higher for six-year bonds and
11-year bonds.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
             3-mth    1-yr     6-yr       11-yr      21-yr
             T-bill   T-bill   <IDFR0069  <IDFR0070  <IDFR0068
                               =>         =>         =>
 Incoming    0.701      0.766      1.068     3.1825      4.350
 bids (trln                                          
 rph)                                                
 Winning     -              -      0.650      0.950        2.4
 bids (trln                                          
 rph)                                                
 -           -              -      0.650      0.850        2.1
 Competitiv                                          
 e bids                                              
 (trln rph)                                          
 - Non       -              -          -      0.100        0.3
 competitiv                                          
 e bids                                              
 (trln rph)                                          
 Lowest      6.15000  7.00000    8.15000    8.55000    9.04000
 yield                                               
 (pct)                                               
 Highest     7.00000  7.50000    8.46000    8.99000    9.35000
 yield                                               
 (pct)                                               
 Weighted    -              -    8.25623    8.58424    9.11181
 avg yield                                           
 Bid-to-cov  -              -       1.64       3.35       1.81
 er ratio                                            
                                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,770 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

