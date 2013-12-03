TABLE-Indonesia raises 4 trln rph from debt auction, yields rise

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 4 trillion ($339.85 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, with yields higher for six-year bonds and 11-year bonds. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 6-yr 11-yr 21-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR0070 <IDFR0068 => => => Incoming 0.701 0.766 1.068 3.1825 4.350 bids (trln rph) Winning - - 0.650 0.950 2.4 bids (trln rph) - - - 0.650 0.850 2.1 Competitiv e bids (trln rph) - Non - - - 0.100 0.3 competitiv e bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.15000 7.00000 8.15000 8.55000 9.04000 yield (pct) Highest 7.00000 7.50000 8.46000 8.99000 9.35000 yield (pct) Weighted - - 8.25623 8.58424 9.11181 avg yield Bid-to-cov - - 1.64 3.35 1.81 er ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,770 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)