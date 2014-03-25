FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 461 bln rupiah from Islamic bonds, well below target
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia raises 461 bln rupiah from Islamic bonds, well below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 461 billion rupiah ($40.5 million) of Islamic bonds on Tuesday, well below an indicative target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the ministry’s debt office said.

The ministry sold 13-year, project-based sukuk with a weighted average yield of 8.75977 percent, higher than 8.73439 percent in the previous auction on March 11.

The yield for 29-year project-based sukuk was 9.04616 percent, up from 8.97979 percent.

The ministry failed to sell 6-month sukuk T-bill and 6-year project-based sukuk.

Total bids were 3.362 trillion rupiah, higher than 2.76 trillion rupiah in the previous auction, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio 1.20 for 29-year project-based sukuk.

$1 = 11,380 rupiah Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
