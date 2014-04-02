TABLE-Indonesia sells 9.9 trln rupiah of bonds, yields lower

April 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 9.9 trillion rupiah ($875.1 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, with weighted average yields for one-year T-bills, five-year and 20-year bonds lower compared with the previous auction on March 18. Total incoming bids were 26.179 trillion rupiah. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR006 <IDFR0070 <IDFR0068= 9=> => > Incoming 4.2649 2.579 6.977 5.2063 7.1521 bids (trln rph) Winning 1 0.500 3 1.7 3.7 bids (trln rph) - 0.540 0.250 2.900 1.300 3.700 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.460 0.250 0.100 0.400 0.000 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.25000 6.15000 7.53000 7.78000 8.34000 yield (pct) Highest 7.00000 7.00000 8.00000 9.00000 9.00000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.47829 6.24800 7.59992 7.79851 8.38229 avg yield Bid-to-cove 4.26 5.16 2.33 3.06 1.93 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,312.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)