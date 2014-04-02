FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 9.9 trln rupiah of bonds, yields lower
April 2, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 9.9 trln rupiah of bonds, yields lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 9.9
trillion rupiah ($875.1 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, with weighted average yields for one-year T-bills,
five-year and 20-year bonds lower compared with the previous
auction on March 18. 
    Total incoming bids were 26.179 trillion rupiah.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
              3-mth      1-yr      5-yr      10-yr      20-yr
              T-bill     T-bill    <IDFR006  <IDFR0070  <IDFR0068=
                                   9=>       =>         >
 Incoming     4.2649     2.579     6.977     5.2063     7.1521
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning      1          0.500     3         1.7        3.7
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 -            0.540      0.250     2.900     1.300      3.700
 Competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non        0.460      0.250     0.100     0.400      0.000
 competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest       5.25000    6.15000   7.53000   7.78000    8.34000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Highest      7.00000    7.00000   8.00000   9.00000    9.00000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Weighted     5.47829    6.24800   7.59992   7.79851    8.38229
 avg yield                                              
 Bid-to-cove  4.26       5.16      2.33      3.06       1.93
 r ratio                                                
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
 
 ($1 = 11,312.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
