TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds, yields higher
#Asia
June 10, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds, yields higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12
trillion rupiah ($1.02 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah,
with higher weighted average yields compared with the previous
auction on May 26.
    Total incoming bids were 21.6 trillion rupiah and the
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.36 for the three-month T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.    
              3-mth    1-yr     5-yr       10-yr      20-yr
              T-bill   T-bill   <IDFR0069  <IDFR0070             
                                =>         =>         
 Incoming     5.3571   3.1210   3.8970     5.8750     3.3810
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 Winning      1.0000   2.0000   3.1000     3.8000     2.1000
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 -            1.0000   1.0000   3.1000     3.2800     1.6500
 Competitive                                          
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 - Non        -        1.0000   -          0.5200     0.4500
 competitive                                          
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 Lowest       5.30000  6.30000  7.62000    7.96000    8.62000
 yield (pct)                                          
 Highest      6.25000  7.00000  7.85000    8.14000    8.78000
 yield (pct)                                          
 Weighted     5.42500  6.44250  7.68704    8.02667    8.66998
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-cove  5.36     1.56     1.26       1.55       1.61
 r ratio                                              
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
 
 ($1 = 11,805 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
