TABLE-Indonesia sells 8.35 trln rupiah of bonds, yields higher
June 24, 2014 / 10:28 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 8.35 trln rupiah of bonds, yields higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 8.35 trillion rupiah ($70.82 billion) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 8
trillion rupiah, with higher weighted average yields compared
with the previous auction on June 10.
    Total incoming bids were 13.809 trillion rupiah and the
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.18 for the 10-month t-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.    
               10-mth   1-yr     10-yr      15-yr      20-yr
               T-bill   T-bill   <IDFR0070  <IDFR0071             
                                 =>         =>         
 Incoming      1.6700   1.1000   6.4720     3.0395     1.5275
 bids (trln                                            
 rph)                                                  
 Winning bids  0.4000   -        4.9000     2.0500     1.0000
 (trln rph)                                            
 -             0.2000   -        4.5400     2.0500     0.9950
 Competitive                                           
 bids                                                  
 (trln rph)                                            
 - Non         0.2000   -        0.3600     -          0.0050
 competitive                                           
 bids                                                  
 (trln rph)                                            
 Lowest yield  6.30000  6.75000  8.15000    8.55000    8.72000
 (pct)                                                 
 Highest       6.75000  6.80000  8.30000    8.75000    8.91000
 yield (pct)                                           
 Weighted avg  6.35000  -        8.17964    8.57943    8.74708
 yield                                                 
 Bid-to-cover  4.18     -        1.32       1.48       1.53
 ratio                                                 
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
    
($1 = 11,790 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

