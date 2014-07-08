TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds, above target

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 22.293 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.70 for the 3-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR0071= => > Incoming 2.7010 2.7810 2.3810 7.7540 6.6764 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 1.00000 2.00000 2.35000 5.60000 4.05000 (trln rph) - 1.00000 1.00000 2.35000 5.60000 3.8800 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.00000 - - 0.1700 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 5.40000 6.70000 7.74000 8.50000 8.74000 (pct) Highest 6.50000 6.85000 8.59000 8.75000 9.04000 yield (pct) Weighted avg 5.62200 6.74390 7.80319 8.55427 8.79961 yield Bid-to-cover 2.70 1.39 1.01 1.38 1.65 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,620 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)