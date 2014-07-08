FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 10 trillion
rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 22.293 trillion rupiah and the
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.70 for the 3-month T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.    
               3-mth    1-yr     5-yr       15-yr       20-yr
               T-bill   T-bill   <IDFR0069  <IDFR0071=             
                                 =>         >           
 Incoming      2.7010   2.7810   2.3810     7.7540      6.6764
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning bids  1.00000  2.00000  2.35000    5.60000     4.05000
 (trln rph)                                             
 -             1.00000  1.00000  2.35000    5.60000     3.8800
 Competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non         -        1.00000  -          -           0.1700
 competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest yield  5.40000  6.70000  7.74000    8.50000     8.74000
 (pct)                                                  
 Highest       6.50000  6.85000  8.59000    8.75000     9.04000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Weighted avg  5.62200  6.74390  7.80319    8.55427     8.79961
 yield                                                  
 Bid-to-cover  2.70     1.39     1.01       1.38        1.65
 ratio                                                  
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
 ($1 = 11,620 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

