TABLE-Indonesia sells 13.5 trln rupiah of bonds, above target
July 22, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 13.5 trln rupiah of bonds, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 13.5 trillion rupiah ($1.16 billion) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 10 trillion
rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 19.715 trillion rupiah and the
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.06 for the 9-month T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.    
               9-mth    1-yr     5-yr       10-yr       20-yr
               T-bill   T-bill   <IDFR0069  <IDFR0070=             
                                 =>         >           
 Incoming      1.77000  1.54000  2.80800    6.67700     6.92050
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning bids  0.35000  0.80000  1.55000    5.05000     5.75000
 (trln rph)                                             
 -             1.00000  1.00000  2.35000    5.60000     3.8800
 Competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non         -        1.00000  -          -           0.1700
 competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest yield  6.50000  6.70000  7.79000    7.95000     8.60000
 (pct)                                                  
 Highest       7.00000  6.99000  7.96000    8.14000     8.90000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Weighted avg  6.58857  6.80000  7.84943    8.01976     8.65921
 yield                                                  
 Bid-to-cover  5.06     1.93     1.81       1.32        1.20
 ratio                                                  
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
 
($1 = 11,590 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)

