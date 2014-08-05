FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 11.6 trln rupiah at bond auction, yields higher
#Financials
August 5, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 11.6 trln rupiah at bond auction, yields higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
11.6 trillion rupiah ($9.92 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, slightly higher than an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 17.94 trillion rupiah and the
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.70 for the 1-year T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.    
               3-mth    1-yr     5-yr       10-yr       20-yr
               T-bill   T-bill   <IDFR0069  <IDFR0070=             
                                 =>         >           
 Incoming      1.63300  3.70100  1.59090    4.10030     6.91480
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning bids  1.00000  1.00000  1.40000    2.05000     6.15000
 (trln rph)                                             
 -             1.00000  0.50000  0.98000    1.49000     5.47000
 Competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non         -        0.50000  0.42000    0.56000     0.68000
 competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest yield  5.65000  6.94000  7.84000    8.14000     8.68000
 (pct)                                                  
 Highest       7.00000  7.05000  8.05000    8.37000     8.90000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Weighted avg  5.79700  6.95700  7.94880    8.18702     8.78992
 yield                                                  
 Bid-to-cover  1.63     3.70     1.14       2.00        1.12
 ratio                                                  
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
 
    ($1 = 11,695 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

