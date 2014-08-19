FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
August 19, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion
rupiah ($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an
indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 21.68 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover
ratio was 2.54 for the 10-month T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
               10-mth   1-yr     10-yr      15-yr       20-yr
               T-bill   T-bill   <IDFR0070  <IDFR0071=             
                                 =>         >           
 Incoming      2.0310   3.7800   5.6210     2.6710      7.5790
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning bids  0.8000   2.0000   5.1500     1.8500      5.2000
 (trln rph)                                             
 -             0.4000   1.0000   4.9500     1.8500      4.7950
 Competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non         0.4000   1.0000   0.2000     -           0.4050
 competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest yield  6.75000  6.89000  8.26000    8.65000     8.96000
 (pct)                                                  
 Highest       7.01000  7.15000  8.40000    8.78000     9.18000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Weighted avg  6.79875  6.93900  8.29983    8.69958     9.01554
 yield                                                  
 Bid-to-cover  2.54     1.89     1.09       1.44        1.46
 ratio                                                  
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry.
 
 (1 US dollar = 11,678 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

