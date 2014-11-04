FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 6.92 trln rph at bond auction, above target
November 4, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 6.92 trln rph at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
6.92 trillion rupiah ($571.52 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 5 trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 22.66 trillion rupiah, lower than
32.85 trillion rupiah from the previous sales on Oct. 14.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.90 for the three-month
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              3-mth T-bill  1-yr T-bill    10-yr            
 Incoming     5.9010        6.2600         10.4960 
 bids (trln                                
 rph)                                      
 Winning      1.0000        2.0000         3.9200 
 bids (trln                                
 rph)                                      
 -            1.0000        1.0000         3.7300
 Competitive                               
 bids                                      
 (trln rph)                                
 - Non        -             1.0000         0.1900
 competitive                               
 bids                                      
 (trln rph)                                
 Lowest       5.90000       6.80000        7.86000
 yield (pct)                               
 Highest      6.75000       7.30000        8.10000
 yield (pct)                               
 Weighted     5.96550       6.82300        7.89325
 avg yield                                 
 Bid-to-cove  5.90          3.13           2.68
 r ratio                                   
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 12,108 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

