TABLE-Indonesia raises 17.3 trln rupiah at bond auction, slightly above target
January 20, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 17.3 trln rupiah at bond auction, slightly above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17.3
trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of conventional bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than an indicative target of
12 trillion rupiah with lower yields.
    Total incoming bids were 54.785 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.83 for the one-year
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                1-yr T-bill  9-yr         19-yr
                                                     
 Incoming bids  17.502       16.799       20.4842
 (trln rph)                               
 Winning bids   3.000        6.850        7.450
 (trln rph)                               
 - Competitive  2.275        6.305        6.560
 bids                                     
 (trln rph)                               
 - Non          0.725        0.545        0.890
 competitive                              
 bids                                     
 (trln rph)                               
 Lowest yield   6.44000      7.43000      7.91000
 (pct)                                    
 Highest yield  7.05000      7.87000      8.38000
 (pct)                                    
 Weighted avg   6.44242      7.47718      7.92764
 yield                                    
 Bid-to-cover   5.83         2.45         2.75
 ratio                                    
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.

($1 = 12,580 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

