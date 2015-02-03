FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indonesia raises 16 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 16 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
16 trillion rupiah ($1.26 billion) of conventional bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 12
trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 40.234 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.82 for the three-month
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                3-mth      1-yr       4-yr       14-yr
                T-bill     T-bill     <IDFR0069             
                                      =>         
 Incoming bids  6.815      7.240      8.9694     17.2096
 (trln rph)                                      
 Winning bids   1.00       2.00       7.30       5.70
 (trln rph)                                      
 - Competitive  1.00       1.30       7.1786     3.99
 bids                                            
 (trln rph)                                      
 - Non          -          0.70       0.1214     1.71
 competitive                                     
 bids                                            
 (trln rph)                                      
 Lowest yield   5.49000    6.19000    6.64000    6.93000
 (pct)                                           
 Highest yield  6.20000    7.00000    7.00000    7.40000
 (pct)                                           
 Weighted avg   5.64200    6.20538    6.70931    6.96176
 yield                                           
 Bid-to-cover   6.82       3.62       1.23       3.02
 ratio                                           
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
    
 ($1 = 12,650 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.