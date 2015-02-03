TABLE-Indonesia raises 16 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 16 trillion rupiah ($1.26 billion) of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 40.234 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.82 for the three-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 4-yr 14-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069 => Incoming bids 6.815 7.240 8.9694 17.2096 (trln rph) Winning bids 1.00 2.00 7.30 5.70 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.00 1.30 7.1786 3.99 bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.70 0.1214 1.71 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 5.49000 6.19000 6.64000 6.93000 (pct) Highest yield 6.20000 7.00000 7.00000 7.40000 (pct) Weighted avg 5.64200 6.20538 6.70931 6.96176 yield Bid-to-cover 6.82 3.62 1.23 3.02 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,650 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)