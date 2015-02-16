FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted
#Financials
February 16, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 12 trillion rupiah ($941.55 million) of conventional bonds
at an auction on Monday, in line with an indicative target.
    Total incoming bids were 36.090 trillion rupiah, lower than
40.234 trillion rupiah on Feb. 3.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.51 for the one-year
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                1-yr T-bill  9-yr         19-yr
                                                     
 Incoming bids  9.010        17.1278      9.9525
 (trln rph)                               
 Winning bids   2.00         6.10         3.90
 (trln rph)                               
 - Competitive  1.00         4.27         3.655
 bids                                     
 (trln rph)                               
 - Non          1.00         1.83         0.245
 competitive                              
 bids                                     
 (trln rph)                               
 Lowest yield   6.17000      7.23000      7.66000
 (pct)                                    
 Highest yield  7.00000      7.65000      8.00000
 (pct)                                    
 Weighted avg   6.24200      7.26658      7.69798
 yield                                    
 Bid-to-cover   4.51         2.81         2.55
 ratio                                    
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.

($1 = 12,745 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

