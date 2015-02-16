TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah ($941.55 million) of conventional bonds at an auction on Monday, in line with an indicative target. Total incoming bids were 36.090 trillion rupiah, lower than 40.234 trillion rupiah on Feb. 3. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.51 for the one-year T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr T-bill 9-yr 19-yr Incoming bids 9.010 17.1278 9.9525 (trln rph) Winning bids 2.00 6.10 3.90 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.00 4.27 3.655 bids (trln rph) - Non 1.00 1.83 0.245 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.17000 7.23000 7.66000 (pct) Highest yield 7.00000 7.65000 8.00000 (pct) Weighted avg 6.24200 7.26658 7.69798 yield Bid-to-cover 4.51 2.81 2.55 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,745 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)