TABLE-Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, most yields lower
March 3, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, most yields lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10
trillion rupiah ($772 million) worth of conventional bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, in line with an indicative target.
    Total incoming bids were 22.842 trillion rupiah, lower than
36.090 trillion rupiah on Feb. 16.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.67 for the three-month
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                3-mth       1-yr        9-yr         19-yr
                T-bill      T-bill                              
 Incoming bids  5.673       6.135       7.015        4.0195
 (trln rph)                                          
 Winning bids   1.00        2.00        3.90         3.10
 (trln rph)                                          
 - Competitive  1.00        1.00        2.957        3.053
 bids                                                
 (trln rph)                                          
 - Non          -           1.00        0.943        0.047
 competitive                                         
 bids                                                
 (trln rph)                                          
 Lowest yield   5.15000     5.80000     6.90000      7.27000
 (pct)                                               
 Highest yield  6.00000     6.60000     7.10000      7.70000
 (pct)                                               
 Weighted avg   5.31500     5.89000     6.93270      7.33941
 yield                                               
 Bid-to-cover   5.67        3.07        1.80         1.30
 ratio                                               
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.

($1 = 12,960 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
