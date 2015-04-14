FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 8.66 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raises 8.66 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 8.66 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10 trillion
rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 10.014 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 15.188 trillion rupiah received on March 31.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was for the nine-month
T-bills/X-year bonds.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                9-mth       4-yr         14-yr
                T-bill                              
 Incoming bids  1.950       3.422        4.642
 (trln rph)                              
 Winning bids   1.75        3.10         3.81
 (trln rph)                              
 - Competitive  1.75        3.10         3.745
 bids                                    
 (trln rph)                              
 - Non          -           -            0.065
 competitive                             
 bids                                    
 (trln rph)                              
 Lowest yield   5.94000     7.17000      7.47000
 (pct)                                   
 Highest yield  6.49000     7.70000      7.70000
 (pct)                                   
 Weighted avg   5.99200     7.24475      7.50983
 yield                                   
 Bid-to-cover   1.11        1.10         1.22
 ratio                                   
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.

 (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

