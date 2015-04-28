FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 4.85 trln rph at bond auction, below target
April 28, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 4.85 trln rph at bond auction, below target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
4.85 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 7.905 trillion rupiah, lower than the
10.014 trillion rupiah received on April 14.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was for 4-year bonds.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of
rupiah, yields are in percent.
                9-mth       4-yr         14-yr        29-yr
                T-bill                                           
                                                      
 Incoming bids  1.6650      1.7780       3.0890       3.3735
 (trln rph)                                           
 Winning bids   1.450       0.650        1.550        1.200
 (trln rph)                                           
 - Competitive  1.450       0.650        1.550        1.200
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 - Non          -           -            -            -
 competitive                                          
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 Lowest yield   5.99000     7.61000      7.91000      8.24000
 (pct)                                                
 Highest yield  7.00000     7.87000      8.19000      8.45000
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted avg   6.17643     7.62862      7.95998      8.27618
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-cover   1.15        2.74         1.99         1.14
 ratio                                                
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
