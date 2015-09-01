FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 10 trillion rupiah ($709.47 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with the indicative
target. 
    Total incoming bids were 16.38 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the three-month
T-bill.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              3-mth     1-yr      6-yr      11-yr     21-yr
              T-bill    T-bill    <IDFR005  <IDFR005  <IDFR007
                                  3=>       6=>       2=>
 Incoming     2.950     3.245     4.360     3.793     2.0332 
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 Winning      1.000     1.500     3.800     2.900     0.800
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 -            1.000     1.000     3.095     2.515     0.600
 Competitive                                          
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 - Non        -         0.500     0.705     0.385     0.200
 competitive                                          
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 Lowest       5.40000   6.50000   8.30000   8.60000   9.05000
 yield (pct)                                          
 Highest      6.99000   7.30000   8.72000   9.02000   10.12000
 yield (pct)                                          
 Weighted     5.86700   6.73175   8.50360   8.72928   9.07930
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-cove  2.95      2.16      1.15      1.31      2.54
 r ratio                                              
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 14,095 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.