TABLE-Indonesia raises 5.2 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target

JAKARTA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 5.2 trillion rupiah ($360.99 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well below the indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 8.44 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.64 for the 6-year bonds. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 9-mth 6-yr 16-yr 29-yr T-bill Incoming 2.210 2.644 0.925 2.665 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.450 1.000 0.750 2.000 bids (trln rph) - 1.450 0.700 0.690 2.000 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.300 0.060 - competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.75000 8.90000 9.35000 9.62000 yield (pct) Highest 7.30000 9.53000 9.62000 10.12000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.85655 8.98780 9.47645 9.64948 avg yield Bid-to-cove 1.52 2.64 1.23 1.33 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 14,405 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)