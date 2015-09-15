FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 5.2 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target
September 15, 2015

TABLE-Indonesia raises 5.2 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 5.2 trillion rupiah ($360.99 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well below the indicative target
of 8 trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 8.44 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.64 for the 6-year
bonds.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              9-mth       6-yr         16-yr        29-yr
              T-bill                                           
 Incoming     2.210       2.644        0.925        2.665
 bids (trln                                         
 rph)                                               
 Winning      1.450       1.000        0.750        2.000
 bids (trln                                         
 rph)                                               
 -            1.450       0.700        0.690        2.000
 Competitive                                        
 bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                         
 - Non        -           0.300        0.060        -
 competitive                                        
 bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                         
 Lowest       6.75000     8.90000      9.35000      9.62000
 yield (pct)                                        
 Highest      7.30000     9.53000      9.62000      10.12000
 yield (pct)                                        
 Weighted     6.85655     8.98780      9.47645      9.64948
 avg yield                                          
 Bid-to-cove  1.52        2.64         1.23         1.33
 r ratio                                            
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 14,405 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
