a year ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
June 7, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.36
billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of
12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office
said. 
    Total incoming bids were 42.33 trillion rupiah, higher than the 14.69
trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 24.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 8.57 for the bonds maturing in September
2026.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
            3-month   1-year   Bonds        Bonds         Bonds
            T-bills   T-bills  maturing     maturing      maturing May
                               July 2021    September     2031
                                            2026                     
                                                          
 Incoming   2.811     2.291    9.775        16.277        11.1744
 bids                                                     
 (trln                                                    
 rph)                                                     
 Winning    2.000     1.250    5.150        1.900         7.700
 bids                                                     
 (trln                                                    
 rph)                                                     
 -          2.000     0.780    3.605        1.330         6.1611
 Competiti                                                
 ve bids                                                  
 (trln                                                    
 rph)                                                     
 - Non      -         0.470    1.545        0.570         1.5389
 competiti                                                
 ve bids                                                  
 (trln                                                    
 rph)                                                     
 Lowest     5.39000   6.25000  7.45000      7.70000       7.87000
 yield                                                    
 (pct)                                                    
 Highest    6.20000   7.20000  7.67000      8.37000       8.53000
 yield                                                    
 (pct)                                                    
 Weighted   5.52100   6.28462  7.45834      7.72402       7.91485
 avg yield                                                
 Bid-to-co  1.41      1.83     1.90         8.57          1.45
 ver ratio                                                
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,270 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
