a year ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 12.9 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, slightly above target
June 21, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 12.9 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, slightly above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 12.9 trillion rupiah ($971.68 million) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, slightly above the indicative target of 12
trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 17.53 trillion rupiah, lower than
42.33 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on June
7.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.32 for the bonds
maturing in May 2036.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            T-bills   Bonds      Bonds      Bonds
            maturing  maturing   maturing   maturing
            Mar 2017  Jul 2021   May 2031   May 2036
                      <IDFR0053  <IDFR0073  <IDFR0072=
                      =>         =>         >
 Incoming   1.400     5.435      6.0595     4.6396
 bids                                       
 (trln                                      
 rph)                                       
 Winning    0.950     4.600      5.350      2.000
 bids                                       
 (trln                                      
 rph)                                       
 -          0.475     3.220      4.573      1.400
 Competiti                                  
 ve bids                                    
 (trln                                      
 rph)                                       
 - Non      0.475     1.380      0.777      0.600
 competiti                                  
 ve bids                                    
 (trln                                      
 rph)                                       
 Lowest     5.98000   7.43000    7.86000    7.86000
 yield                                      
 (pct)                                      
 Highest    6.50000   7.55000    7.99000    8.05000
 yield                                      
 (pct)                                      
 Weighted   6.00579   7.46981    7.90953    7.91964
 avg yield                                  
 Bid-to-co  1.47      1.18       1.13       2.32
 ver ratio                                  
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,276 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by xxx)

