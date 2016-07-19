FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 19, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18 trillion
rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative
target of 12 trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 46.85 trillion rupiah, almost triple of 17.53
trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on June 21.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.06 for the bonds maturing in July 2021
.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
           T-bills   T-bills    Bonds      Bonds      Bonds
           maturing  maturing   maturing   maturing   maturing
           Oct 2016  July 2017  July 2021  Sep 2026   May 2036
                                <IDFR0053  <IDFR0056             
                                =>         =>         
 Incoming  4.130     3.385      20.474     11.975     6.8865 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning   2.000     2.000      4.050      4.250      5.700
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -         2.000     1.300      2.835      2.975      3.990
 Competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non     -         0.700      1.215      1.275      1.710 
 competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest    5.20000   6.05000    6.83000    7.03000    7.44000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest   5.70000   6.50000    8.00000    8.00000    8.00000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted  5.34465   6.14615    6.85354    7.08588    7.47993
 avg                                                  
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-c  2.07      1.69       5.06       2.82       1.21
 over                                                 
 ratio                                                
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry.
   ($1 = 13,085 rupiah)
    

 (Reporting By Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.