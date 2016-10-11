FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 6.15 trln rupiah bonds at auction, half of target
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 11, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 6.15 trln rupiah bonds at auction, half of target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 6.15 trillion rupiah ($473.70 million) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, half of the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 12.77 trillion rupiah compared with
19.73 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Sept.
27. 
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.88 for the bonds
maturing in May 2022.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            T-bills    T-bills   Bonds     Bonds      Bonds
            maturing   maturing  maturing  maturing   maturing
            Jan 2017   Oct 2017  May 2022  May 2031   May 2036
                                 <IDFR006  <IDFR0073  <IDFR0072
                                 1=>       =>         =>
                                                      
 Incoming   1.850      1.685     4.0321    3.5784     1.6203 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning    1.000      0.900     1.400     1.800      1.050
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -          1.000      0.700     1.192     1.260      0.961
 Competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non      -          0.200     0.208     0.540      0.089
 competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest     5.55000    6.05000   6.89000   7.36000    7.45000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest    6.25000    6.98000   7.10000   7.48000    7.64000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted   5.69900    6.13929   6.94919   7.38959    7.49871
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-co  1.85       1.87      2.88      1.99       1.54
 ver ratio                                            
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,983 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.