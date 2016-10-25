FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 11.62 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target
October 25, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 11.62 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 11.62 trillion
rupiah ($893.43 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative
target of 10 trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 15.32 trillion rupiah, compared with 12.77 trillion
rupiah received in the previous auction on Oct. 11.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.36 for the bonds maturing in May 2031
.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are
in percent.
                     T-bills    Bonds        Bonds        Bonds         Bonds
                     maturing   maturing     maturing     maturing May  maturing Feb
                     Aug 2017   May 2027     May 2031     2036          2044
                                                                                   
                                                                        
 Incoming bids       2.221      8.7655       1.345        2.4953        0.4945 
 (trln rph)                                                             
 Winning bids (trln  1.900      7.400        0.400        1.500         0.420
 rph)                                                                   
 - Competitive bids  1.900      5.543        0.280        1.309         0.294
 (trln rph)                                                             
 - Non competitive   -          1.857        0.120        0.191         0.126
 bids                                                                   
 (trln rph)                                                             
 Lowest yield (pct)  5.85000    6.98000      7.38000      7.55000       7.65000
 Highest yield       6.38000    10.00000     7.60000      7.75000       8.25000
 (pct)                                                                  
 Weighted avg yield  5.99421    7.03968      7.40879      7.59937       7.73061
 Bid-to-cover ratio  1.17       1.18         3.36         1.66          1.18
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.
($1 = 13,006 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

