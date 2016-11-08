TABLE-Indonesia sells 12.9 trillion rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12.9 trillion rupiah ($986.24 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 22.51 trillion rupiah, higher than 15.32 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Oct. 25. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.21 for the T-bills maturing in February 2017. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Feb 2017 Nov 2017 May 2022 May 2027 Aug 2032 <IDFR006 <IDFR0059= <IDFR0074 1=> > => Incoming 4.415 1.840 5.6784 8.0501 2.531 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.000 1.250 3.850 4.050 1.750 bids (trln rph) - 2.000 0.965 3.295 2.848 1.225 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.285 0.555 1.202 0.525 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.70000 6.10000 6.95000 7.30000 7.70000 yield (pct) Highest 6.00000 6.50000 7.25000 7.50000 7.85000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.77080 6.18653 6.96991 7.33979 7.76871 avg yield Bid-to-co 2.21 1.47 1.47 1.99 1.45 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,080 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)