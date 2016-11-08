FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 12.9 trillion rupiah bonds at auction, above target
November 8, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 12.9 trillion rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12.9
trillion rupiah ($986.24 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above the indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.
 
    Total incoming bids were 22.51 trillion rupiah, higher than 
15.32 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Oct.
25.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.21 for the T-bills
maturing in February 2017.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            T-bills   T-bills    Bonds     Bonds       Bonds
            maturing  maturing   maturing  maturing    maturing
            Feb 2017  Nov 2017   May 2022  May 2027    Aug 2032
                                 <IDFR006  <IDFR0059=  <IDFR0074
                                 1=>       >           =>
                                                       
 Incoming   4.415     1.840      5.6784    8.0501      2.531
 bids                                                  
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 Winning    2.000     1.250      3.850     4.050       1.750
 bids                                                  
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 -          2.000     0.965      3.295     2.848       1.225
 Competiti                                             
 ve bids                                               
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 - Non      -         0.285      0.555     1.202       0.525
 competiti                                             
 ve bids                                               
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 Lowest     5.70000   6.10000    6.95000   7.30000     7.70000
 yield                                                 
 (pct)                                                 
 Highest    6.00000   6.50000    7.25000   7.50000     7.85000
 yield                                                 
 (pct)                                                 
 Weighted   5.77080   6.18653    6.96991   7.33979     7.76871
 avg yield                                             
 Bid-to-co  2.21      1.47       1.47      1.99        1.45
 ver ratio                                             
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. 
    
    ($1 = 13,080 rupiah)    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

