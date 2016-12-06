FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 6.2 trln rupiah bonds at auction, as targeted
December 6, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 9 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 6.2 trln rupiah bonds at auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
6.2 trillion rupiah ($463.72 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, in line with its indicative target. 
    Total incoming bids were 29.29 trillion rupiah, higher than 
22.51 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Nov.
8.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.67 for the bonds
maturing in May 2027.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
             T-bills   T-bills    Bonds     Bonds       Bonds
             maturing  maturing   maturing  maturing    maturing
             Mar 2017  Dec 2017   May 2022  May 2027    May 2036
                                  <IDFR006  <IDFR0059=  <IDFR007
                                  1=>       >           2=>
                                                        
 Incoming    4.466     3.861      8.545     10.6674     1.7478
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning     2.000     0.800      1.800     1.600       -
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 -           2.000     0.400      1.260     1.120       -
 Competitiv                                             
 e bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non       -         0.400      0.540     0.480       -
 competitiv                                             
 e bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest      5.72000   6.45000    7.59000   7.89000     8.18000
 yield                                                  
 (pct)                                                  
 Highest     6.75000   7.50000    8.00000   8.15000     8.50000
 yield                                                  
 (pct)                                                  
 Weighted    5.81175   6.62500    7.63826   7.89107     -
 avg yield                                              
 Bid-to-cov  2.23      4.83       4.75      6.67        -
 er ratio                                               
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. 
($1 = 13,370 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)

