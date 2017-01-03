FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trillion rupiah bonds at auction, as targeted
#Asia
January 3, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trillion rupiah bonds at auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15
trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, in line with the indicative target. 
    Total incoming bids were 36.90 trillion rupiah, higher than 
29.29 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Dec.
6.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.45 for the T-bills
maturing in April 2017.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
             T-bills   T-bills    Bonds     Bonds       Bonds
             maturing  maturing   maturing  maturing    maturing
             Apr 2017  Jan 2018   May 2022  May 2027    May 2036
                                  <IDFR006  <IDFR0059=  <IDFR007
                                  1=>       >           2=>
                                                        
 Incoming    14.975    7.255      7.593     5.203       1.875 
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning     6.100     5.300      -         3.600       -
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 -           4.100     4.300      -         2.520       -
 Competitiv                                             
 e bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non       2.000     1.000      -         1.080       -
 competitiv                                             
 e bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest      5.74000   6.64000    7.50000   7.70000     8.11000
 yield                                                  
 (pct)                                                  
 Highest     6.40000   7.50000    7.75000   8.00000     8.42000
 yield                                                  
 (pct)                                                  
 Weighted    5.93287   6.78674    -         7.79954     -
 avg yield                                              
 Bid-to-cov  2.45      1.37       -         1.45        -
 er ratio                                               
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,475 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

