7 months ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 20.35 trillion rupiah bonds at auction, above target
#Asia
January 17, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 20.35 trillion rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 20.35 trillion rupiah ($1.52 billion) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 53.69 trillion rupiah, higher than 
the 36.90 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
Jan. 3.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.08 for the T-bills
maturing in April 2017.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
             T-bills   T-bills    Bonds     Bonds       Bonds
             maturing  maturing   maturing  maturing    maturing
             Apr 2017  Jan 2018   May 2027  Aug 2032    May 2036
                                  <IDFR005  <IDFR0074=  <IDFR007
                                  9=>       >           2=>
                                                        
 Incoming    20.380    17.205     8.5667    3.666       3.8765 
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning     5.000     5.000      5.600     2.600       2.150 
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 -           3.000     4.000      3.920     1.930       1.505 
 Competitiv                                             
 e bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non       2.000     1.000      1.680     0.670       0.645 
 competitiv                                             
 e bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest      5.00000   5.90000    7.44000   7.68000     7.97000
 yield                                                  
 (pct)                                                  
 Highest     6.00000   6.90000    7.80000   8.00000     8.50000
 yield                                                  
 (pct)                                                  
 Weighted    5.11417   5.99025    7.50995   7.79936     8.00985
 avg yield                                              
 Bid-to-cov  4.08      3.44       1.53      1.41        1.80
 er ratio                                               
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,345 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

