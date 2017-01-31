FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 22 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target
#Asia
January 31, 2017 / 8:46 AM / in 8 months

TABLE-Indonesia sells 22 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 22 trillion rupiah ($1.65 billion) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.
 
    Total incoming bids were 49.44 trillion rupiah, lower than 
the 53.69 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
Jan. 17.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.51 for the T-bills
maturing in May 2017.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
             T-bills   T-bills    Bonds     Bonds       Bonds
             maturing  maturing   maturing  maturing    maturing
             May 2017  Feb 2018   May 2022  May 2027    Aug 2032
                                  <IDFR006  <IDFR0059=  <IDFR007
                                  1=>       >           4=>
                                                        
 Incoming    19.480    15.480     5.9735    6.8273      1.6824 
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning     5.550     9.450      2.250     3.800       0.950
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 -           3.550     8.450      1.575     2.660       0.730
 Competitiv                                             
 e bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non       2.000     1.000      0.675     1.140       0.220
 competitiv                                             
 e bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest      4.85000   5.58000    7.20000   7.55000     7.95000
 yield                                                  
 (pct)                                                  
 Highest     5.60000   6.70000    7.45000   7.90000     8.20000
 yield                                                  
 (pct)                                                  
 Weighted    5.02014   5.90243    7.28987   7.62988     7.99964
 avg yield                                              
 Bid-to-cov  3.51      1.64       2.65      1.80        1.77
 er ratio                                               
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,340 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

