6 months ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 18.43 trillion rupiah bonds at auction, above target
#Asia
February 14, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 18.43 trillion rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18.43 trillion
rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative
target of 15 trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 31.81 trillion rupiah, lower than  the 49.44
trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Jan. 31.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.41 for the bonds maturing in August
2032.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
             T-bills   T-bills    Bonds     Bonds       Bonds
             maturing  maturing   maturing  maturing    maturing
             May 2017  Feb 2018   May 2027  Aug 2032    May 2036
                                  <IDFR005  <IDFR0074=  <IDFR007
                                  9=>       >           2=>
                                                        
 Incoming    9.955     8.005      7.2856    2.7203      3.8484
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning     5.000     5.000      4.650     1.130       2.650
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 -           2.500     3.200      3.330     0.791       2.315
 Competitiv                                             
 e bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non       2.500     1.800      1.320     0.339       0.335
 competitiv                                             
 e bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest      4.99000   5.88000    7.50000   7.85000     8.05000
 yield                                                  
 (pct)                                                  
 Highest     5.50000   6.15000    7.70000   7.98000     8.25000
 yield                                                  
 (pct)                                                  
 Weighted    5.05558   5.98448    7.53988   7.87998     8.10963
 avg yield                                              
 Bid-to-cov  1.99      1.60       1.57      2.41        1.45
 er ratio                                               
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry. 
    
    ($1 = 13,325 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

