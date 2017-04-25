FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 17 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target
April 25, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 17 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17 trillion rupiah
($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15
trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were worth 47.14 trillion rupiah, higher than the 41.89 trillion
rupiah received in the previous auction on April 11.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 13.58 for the bonds maturing in May 2022.
    Following are the auction results. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in
percent.
           T-bills    T-bills   Bonds        Bonds        Bonds maturing  Bonds maturing
           maturing   maturing  maturing     maturing     May 2036        Feb 2044
           July 2017  Jan 2018  May 2022     May 2027                                
                                                                          
 Incoming  11.295     6.505     6.788        13.4984      6.2035          2.848
 bids                                                                     
 (trln                                                                    
 rph)                                                                     
 Winning   5.000      0.500     0.500        4.500        4.800           1.700
 bids                                                                     
 (trln                                                                    
 rph)                                                                     
 -         2.500      0.250     0.350        3.150        3.360           1.200
 Competit                                                                 
 ive bids                                                                 
 (trln                                                                    
 rph)                                                                     
 - Non     2.500      0.250     0.150        1.350        1.440           0.500
 competit                                                                 
 ive bids                                                                 
 (trln                                                                    
 rph)                                                                     
 Lowest    4.89000    5.60000   6.69000      7.04000      7.67000         7.90000
 yield                                                                    
 (pct)                                                                    
 Highest   5.20000    6.19000   6.82000      7.25000      7.80000         8.06000
 yield                                                                    
 (pct)                                                                    
 Weighted  4.92448    5.64400   6.69857      7.05397      7.73974         7.95893
 avg                                                                      
 yield                                                                    
 Bid-to-c  2.26       13.01     13.58        3.00         1.29            1.68
 over                                                                     
 ratio                                                                    
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the
ministry. 
    
    ($1 = 13,275 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

