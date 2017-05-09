FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 14 trln rupiah bonds at auction, below target
May 9, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 14 trln rupiah bonds at auction, below target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, May 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, below the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were worth 24.19 trillion rupiah, lower
than the 47.14 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction
on April 25.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74 for the bonds
maturing in May 2036.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
           T-bills    T-bills     Bonds     Bonds     Bonds
           maturing   maturing    maturing  maturing  maturing
           Aug 2017   May 2018    May 2022  Aug 2032  May 2036
                                  <IDFR006  <IDFR007  <IDFR007
                                  1=>       4=>       2=>
 Incoming  5.630      5.360       5.129     4.0945    3.9787
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning   5.000      2.300       2.400     2.850     1.450
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -         2.500      1.200       1.770     2.066     1.250
 Competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non     2.500      1.100       0.630     0.784     0.200
 competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest    4.90000    5.70000     6.69000   7.45000   7.79000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest   5.29000    6.18000     6.80000   7.60000   8.00000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted  4.97260    5.84625     6.71947   7.52402   7.82987
 avg                                                  
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-c  1.13       2.33        2.14      1.44      2.74
 over                                                 
 ratio                                                
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,345 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

