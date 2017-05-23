FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 14 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target
May 23, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 14 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were worth 43.87 trillion rupiah, higher
than the 24.19 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction
on May 9.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.46 for the bonds
maturing in May 2027.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
           T-bills    T-bills     Bonds     Bonds     Bonds
           maturing   maturing    maturing  maturing  maturing
           Aug 2017   Feb 2018    May 2027  Aug 2032  May 2036
                                  <IDFR005  <IDFR007  <IDFR007
                                  9=>       4=>       2=>
 Incoming  5.670      5.450       9.3711    8.5628    14.8196
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning   3.250      1.600       2.100     3.100     3.950
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -         1.625      0.800       1.470     2.170     2.765
 Competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non     1.625      0.800       0.630     0.930     1.185
 competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest    4.85000    5.50000     6.92000   7.34000   7.52000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest   5.20000    6.00000     7.10000   7.58000   7.80000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted  4.95988    5.60900     6.92116   7.35253   7.57683
 avg                                                  
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-c  1.74       3.41        4.46      2.76      3.75
 over                                                 
 ratio                                                
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,303 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

