JAKARTA, July 11 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 17 trillion rupiah ($1.27 billion) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were worth 33.68 trillion rupiah, higher
than the 22.26 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction
on June 20.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.88 for bonds maturing
in May 2027.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Oct 2017 July 2018 May 2022 May 2027 May 2036
<IDFR006 <IDFR005 <IDFR007
1=> 9=> 2=>
Incoming 4.370 7.170 6.7199 7.4961 7.9266
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 3.150 3.100 3.900 2.600 4.250
bids
(trln
rph)
- 1.575 1.600 3.170 1.820 2.975
Competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
- Non 1.575 1.500 0.730 0.780 1.275
competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.00000 5.90000 6.92000 7.09000 7.97000
yield
(pct)
Highest 5.40000 6.50000 7.26000 7.40000 8.09000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.08460 5.94850 6.96988 7.13990 8.00650
avg
yield
Bid-to-c 1.39 2.31 1.72 2.88 1.87
over
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,390 rupiah)
