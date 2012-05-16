FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia sees 2013 budget deficit at 1.3-1.9 pct of GDP
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia sees 2013 budget deficit at 1.3-1.9 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia sees the 2013 budget deficit at 1.3 to 1.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), lower than its 2012 target of 2.23 percent, finance minister Agus Martowardojo said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the minister said his offices expected the economy to expand between 6.8 percent and 7.2 percent in 2013, with inflation expected to remain between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent amid uncertainty in the global economy. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.