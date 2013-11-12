Indonesia's c.bank says c/a deficit narrowed in Q3

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said that the current-account deficit in the third quarter eased to $8.4 billion from $10 billion in the second quarter. The statistics bureau was expected to announce the figure on Wednesday. It also said in a statement, issued after Tuesday's announcement of a surprise 25-basis-point rate hike, that loan growth next year was expected to ease to 15-17 percent from 18-20 percent this year. Inflation was likely to end the year at below 9 percent year-on-year, less than the forecast 9-9.8 percent. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki,; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)