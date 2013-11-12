FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's c.bank says c/a deficit narrowed in Q3
#Financials
November 12, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's c.bank says c/a deficit narrowed in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said
that the current-account deficit in the third quarter eased to
$8.4 billion from $10 billion in the second quarter.
    The statistics bureau was expected to announce the figure on
Wednesday.
    It also said in a statement, issued after Tuesday's
announcement of a surprise 25-basis-point rate hike, that loan
growth next year was expected to ease to 15-17 percent from
18-20 percent this year.
    Inflation was likely to end the year at below 9 percent
year-on-year, less than the forecast 9-9.8 percent. 

 (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki,; Writing
by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

