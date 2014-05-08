FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's current a/c deficit widens slightly in Q1
#Financials
May 8, 2014

Indonesia's current a/c deficit widens slightly in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s current-account deficit widened slightly in the first quarter of the year and will increase further in the second and third quarters because of seasonal factors, the central bank said on Thursday.

The widest measure of the flow of goods, services and money in and out of the country posted a deficit of 2.06 percent percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter.

That was marginally higher than the 1.98 percent deficit the previous quarter and well within Bank Indonesia’s estimate of around 2 percent.

Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher

