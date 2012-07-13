FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia holds max guaranteed rupiah, dollar deposit rates
July 13, 2012 / 2:36 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia holds max guaranteed rupiah, dollar deposit rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state deposit agency (LPS) held the maximum guaranteed rupiah deposit rate at 5.5 percent due to a stable domestic economic performance, the agency said on Friday.

The agency also held the maximum guaranteed dollar deposit rate at 1 percent.

On Thursday, Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark policy rate at 5.75 percent as inflation remained under control and amid worries over global growth.

LPS does not guarantee Indonesian deposits that offer interest rates above those levels. The rates decision goes into effect on July 15, the agency said. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Michael Urquhart)

