JAKARTA, March 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state deposit agency (LPS) cut its maximum guaranteed rupiah deposit rate by 50 basis points (bps) for the second month running to 5.50 percent, and also lowered the dollar rate by 25 bps to 1 percent, the agency said on Friday.

The move came despite Bank Indonesia holding its benchmark overnight rate steady at 5.75 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)