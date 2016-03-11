FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE--Indonesia c.bank gov says "unconventional" monetary policies should be limited
March 11, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

REFILE--Indonesia c.bank gov says "unconventional" monetary policies should be limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Deletes “hold” from headline)

JAKARTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank governor on Friday said there should be a limit to “unconventional” monetary policies globally after the European Central Bank (ECB) unleashed a bold package of easing measures.

“For Indonesia, this is an unconventional monetary policy and there should be a limit,” Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters.

The ECB on Thursday cut rates and expanded its asset purchasing programme.

Martowardojo said that the growth recovery in the Eurozone needs to be complemented by fiscal expansion as was proposed at the last G20 meeting.

Bank Indonesia is scheduled to decide on its own monetary policy on March 16-17. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
