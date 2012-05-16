Indonesia sees export growth at 11.7-12.1 pct in 2013

JAKARTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government sees exports growing at around 11.7 percent to 12.1 percent in 2013, according to the text of a speech finance minister Agus Martowardojo is scheduled to deliver later on Wednesday.

The country’s statistics bureau said in early May that March exports grew 5.51 percent from a year earlier, slowing from growth of 8.54 percent a month earlier.

The document also said that the government sees import growth at 13.5-13.9 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)