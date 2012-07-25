FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia says FDI rose 30.2 pct y/y in Q2
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia says FDI rose 30.2 pct y/y in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign direct investment rose 30.2 percent on an annual basis to 56.1 trillion rupiah ($5.92 billion) in the second quarter, the government said on Wednesday, showing the G20 member remains a magnet for investors in a troubled global economy.

The year-on-year increase in FDI was stable with the 30.3 percent reported for the first quarter of 2012, mostly supported by investment in mining and base chemicals.

Indonesia, bolstered by upgrades to investment grade status by two rating agencies, has drawn strong portfolio and foreign direct investment in recent years. Firms have been looking to tap abundant natural resources and booming middle class spending in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Last year, Indonesia’s total FDI was a record 175.3 trillion rupiah, up 18 percent from 2010, and government policymakers have been relying on continued investment and domestic consumption to keep the economy growing by more than 6 percent year at a time exports are flagging.

$1 = 9,475 rupiah Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.