5 months ago
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 5 months ago

Signals from G20 meeting not very good says Indonesia finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The weekend's meeting of G20 finance chiefs was not "very good" and has caused uncertainty about policy coordination between the world's top economies, Indonesia's finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

"It was not a very good and encouraging meeting," Indrawati said at an event in London. "The current meeting is more creating uncertainty about the global economy, about the policy and coordination across the major economies of the world."

Breaking a decade-long tradition G20 finance ministers and central bankers made only a token reference to trade in their G20 communique on Saturday, and dropped a key pledge to keep global trade free and open. (Reporting by Claire Milhench and Marc Jones)

