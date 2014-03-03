FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Jan foreign tourist arrivals surge 22.6 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's Jan foreign tourist arrivals surge 22.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals rose 22.6 percent in January from a year ago, quickening from the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

There were 753,100 tourists visiting the archipelago in January, compared with 860,700 the previous month.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy attracts fewer tourists than many other countries in the region, and an increase in service industries could help the country’s capital-account balance, as well as growth. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.