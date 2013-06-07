FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's forex reserves fall to $105.2 bln in May - c.bank
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2013 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's forex reserves fall to $105.2 bln in May - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $105.2 billion at the end of May from $107.27 billion the previous month, in line with Bank Indonesia’s efforts to support the rupiah in recent weeks, Governor Agus Martowardojo said on Friday.

The reserves climbed in April, helped by the country’s $3 billion global bond issuance.

Bank Indonesia intervened in markets to help the ailing rupiah from further depreciation due to rising concerns over inflationary pressure and the trade deficit. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.