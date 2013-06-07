Indonesia's forex reserves fall to $105.2 bln in May - c.bank

JAKARTA, June 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $105.2 billion at the end of May from $107.27 billion the previous month, in line with Bank Indonesia’s efforts to support the rupiah in recent weeks, Governor Agus Martowardojo said on Friday.

The reserves climbed in April, helped by the country’s $3 billion global bond issuance.

Bank Indonesia intervened in markets to help the ailing rupiah from further depreciation due to rising concerns over inflationary pressure and the trade deficit. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Kim Coghill)