Indonesia's Feb forex reserves up at $102 bln

JAKARTA, March 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $102 billion by the end of February, Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said on Thursday, compared with $100.65 billion the previous month.

It was the highest level since massive currency intervention last June when offshore investors dumped Indonesian assets on worries over the U.S. Fed’s stimulus tapering.

The rupiah is Asian’s best-performing currency so far this year, backed by improving economic indicators, but was the worst last year when the current account deficit hit a record 4.4 percent of gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma,; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher & Kim Coghill)