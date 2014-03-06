FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Feb forex reserves up at $102 bln
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's Feb forex reserves up at $102 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $102 billion by the end of February, Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said on Thursday, compared with $100.65 billion the previous month.

It was the highest level since massive currency intervention last June when offshore investors dumped Indonesian assets on worries over the U.S. Fed’s stimulus tapering.

The rupiah is Asian’s best-performing currency so far this year, backed by improving economic indicators, but was the worst last year when the current account deficit hit a record 4.4 percent of gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma,; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.