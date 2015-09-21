FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's forex reserves at $103 bln, says central bank govenor
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's forex reserves at $103 bln, says central bank govenor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $103 billion, the central bank governor told parliament on Monday.

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo did not say why reserves have dropped, but the central bank often uses them to defend the rupiah, Asia’s second worst-performing currency so far this year.

At the end of August, Indonesia’s foreign reserves totalled $105.35 billion, down from $107.55 billion at the end of July. The central bank is due to announce September’s final figure on October 7. (Reporting By Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Nicholas Owen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

